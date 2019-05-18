Tillie Albini

Guest Book
  • "To the Albini Family: Sending a fond farewell to Tille. She..."
  • "My thoughts and prayers go out to the entire family. Tillie..."
    - Phyllis Gravine
  • "Dear Albino family, Our thoughts and prayers are with you. ..."
    - Barbara Karsnak
  • "I'm so sorry for your loss she was a wonderful woman who..."
    - Rose DePietro
  • "Cynthia,George, Audrey, Frank, Lorraine, Bob and your..."
    - John and Charlene Laboranti
Service Information
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA
18434
(570)-489-1152
Calling hours
Sunday, May 19, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Albini Funeral Home
1003 Church St
Jessup, PA 18434
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, May 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Queen of Angels Parish, in St. Michael's Church
First Avenue
Jessup, PA
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

Services have been scheduled for Tillie Albini, 97, Jessup, who died Tuesday at home.

The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.

Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Anyone attending the funeral is asked to please go directly to the church on Monday morning.

Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434; or to St. John's Cemetery, P.O. Box 122, Archbald, PA 18403.

Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.