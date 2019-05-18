Services have been scheduled for Tillie Albini, 97, Jessup, who died Tuesday at home.
The funeral will be Monday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Queen of Angels Parish, in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
Family and friends may call on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m. in the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup. Anyone attending the funeral is asked to please go directly to the church on Monday morning.
Memorial contributions may be made to Queen of Angels Parish, 605 Church St., Jessup, PA 18434; or to St. John's Cemetery, P.O. Box 122, Archbald, PA 18403.
Published in Scranton Times on May 18, 2019