BALMER, REGINA FRANCES HEFFRON, Scranton, calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Blessing service, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Condolences:



BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theo­dore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cem­etery in Bethlehem. Condo­len­ces:



BOCHNOVICH, LINDA L., Scott Twp., Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Hill Street, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.



COLEMAN, PAUL H. SR., Glen­burn Twp., funeral with military honors, today, 7 p.m., Law­rence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Church. Calling hours, to­day, 4 to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.



DODGSON, JOSEPH, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences:



DONATH, WILLIAM O., South Abington Twp., Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 8 to 9:30, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.



GRANDE, LINDA ROSE MEDI­CO, Dunmore, today, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dun­more. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences:



JASULEVICZ, JOAN DOROTHY, Eynon, Thursday, prayer service, 9:30 a.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Interment, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 8:30 to 9:30. Contributions: Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.



KAKAREKA, ARLENE, Moscow, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Coving­ton Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Donations: National Mul­ti­ple Sclerosis Society,



PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Sims­­bury, Conn., and Lake Wayne­­wood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences:



PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Cen­ter, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Con­tributions: Gino J. Merli Vet­erans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scran­ton, PA 18503. Arrange­ments: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scran­­ton. Condolences: funeral home website.



TORCH-ROSSI, ANNA M., Throop, Friday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Celebration of life, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.



WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RA­­CHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, Sunday, Sandlot, Balti­more. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Mor­ell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.



WATKINS, SHIRLEY ANN, Scranton, memorial service, Thursday, 6 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, private. Calling hours, 3 to service.



WOLENSKY, JOSEPH (JOE), Trucksville, Thursday, 9 a.m., Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m. Parastas, 7:30. Rosary by St. Vladimir's Church parishioners, 7:15. Contributions: mortgage fund of St. Vladimir's Church, Edwardsville.

