ALBINI, TILLIE, Jessup, Monday, Mass, St. Michael's Church, Jessup, by Monsignor Michael Delaney. Pallbearers: George A. Howanitz, Jay Howanitz, Donovan Quill, Frank Matarazzo, John Smolko, Dylan Howanitz, Adam Howanitz and Bob Munley. Interment, St. John's Cemetery, Jessup.
BALMER, REGINA FRANCES HEFFRON, Scranton, calling hours, today, 4 to 7 p.m., John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop. Blessing service, Thursday, 9:30 a.m. Burial, Cathedral Cemetery. Donations: St. Francis of Assisi Kitchen, 500 Penn Ave., Scranton. Condolences: [email protected]
BERGMAN, ERIC LLEWELLYN, Bethlehem, Saturday, Solemn High Requiem Mass, 9 a.m., St. Thomas More Catholic Parish, 116 Theodore St., Scranton. Calling hours, Friday, 6 to 8 p.m., Cantelmi Long Funeral Home, 500 Linden St., Bethlehem; and Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to Mass, church. Burial, Holy Saviour Cemetery in Bethlehem. Condolences: cantelmifuneralhome.com. Contributions: church.
BOCHNOVICH, LINDA L., Scott Twp., Thursday, 9:30 a.m., St. John's Russian Orthodox Cathedral, Hill Street, Mayfield, by the Very Rev. Archpriest John Sorochka, pastor. Interment, St. John's R.O. Cemetery. Arrangements: Ryczak-Harrison Funeral Home Inc., 901 Lackawanna Ave., Mayfield.
COLEMAN, PAUL H. SR., Glenburn Twp., funeral with military honors, today, 7 p.m., Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit, by Monsignor Joseph G. Quinn, pastor, Our Lady of the Snows Church. Calling hours, today, 4 to service. Contributions: Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
DODGSON, JOSEPH, Friday, Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Holy Rosary Church, Scranton. Interment, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m. Condolences: NEPAfuneralhome.com.
DONATH, WILLIAM O., South Abington Twp., Mass, Thursday, 10 a.m., Our Lady of the Snows Church, 301 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Interment with military honors, Cathedral Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 8 to 9:30, Lawrence E. Young Funeral Home, 418 S. State St., Clarks Summit. Contributions: Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
GRANDE, LINDA ROSE MEDICO, Dunmore, today, 10 a.m., Carlucci-Golden-DeSantis Funeral Home Inc., 318 E. Drinker St., Dunmore. Interment, St. Michael's Cemetery, Dunmore. Donations: donor's choice. Condolences: DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
JASULEVICZ, JOAN DOROTHY, Eynon, Thursday, prayer service, 9:30 a.m., James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. Interment, Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Calling hours, Thursday, 8:30 to 9:30. Contributions: Indiantown Gap National Cemetery. Condolences: funeral home website.
KAKAREKA, ARLENE, Moscow, Mass, today, 10 a.m., St. Catherine of Siena Church, 220 Church St., Moscow. Interment, St. Catherine's Cemetery, Covington Twp. Arrangements: Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Home, 401 Church St., Moscow. Donations: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, nationalmssociety.org. Condolences: funeral home website.
PARK, SALLY (SIMPSON), Simsbury, Conn., and Lake Waynewood, Saturday, 11 a.m., Covenant Presbyterian Church, 550 Madison Ave., Scranton, Pa. Condolences: vincentfuneralhome.com.
PHILLIPS, MERLIN F. "DUTCH," Scranton, Saturday, 1 p.m., Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton. Contributions: Gino J. Merli Veterans Center, 401 Penn Ave., Scranton, PA 18503. Arrangements: Miller Bean Funeral Home Inc., 436 Cedar Ave., Scranton. Condolences: funeral home website.
TORCH-ROSSI, ANNA M., Throop, Friday, Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 2 Hospital St., Carbondale. Mass, 9:30 a.m., Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church. Interment, Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. Celebration of life, Thursday, 5 to 7 p.m. Condolences: funeral home website.
WALDRON-CANTAFIO, RACHEL, Baltimore, celebration of life, Sunday, Sandlot, Baltimore. Contact the family for further details. Local arrangements: Morell-LaBelle Funeral Home Dunmore.
WATKINS, SHIRLEY ANN, Scranton, memorial service, Thursday, 6 p.m., Savino Traditional Funerals and Cremation Care, 157 S. Main Ave., Scranton. Interment, private. Calling hours, 3 to service.
WOLENSKY, JOSEPH (JOE), Trucksville, Thursday, 9 a.m., Kopicki Funeral Home, 263 Zerbey Ave., Kingston. Divine Liturgy, 10, St. Vladimir's Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church, 70 Zerby Ave., Edwardsville. Interment, St. Mary's Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Dallas. Calling hours, today, 6 to 8 p.m. Parastas, 7:30. Rosary by St. Vladimir's Church parishioners, 7:15. Contributions: mortgage fund of St. Vladimir's Church, Edwardsville.
Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2019
