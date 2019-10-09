|
|
Tillie Richardson Nemerovich, a lifelong resident of Throop, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at the Green Ridge Healthcare Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her loving and dedicated husband, John Nemerovich Sr., who passed away in 2003.
Born and raised in Throop, daughter of the late Alfred and Mary Richardson, Tillie was educated in Throop schools. Tillie was a remarkably strong woman throughout her entire life, committed to her family and her Catholic faith. Her greatest pleasure was taking care of her family and welcoming everyone to a seat at the kitchen table.
Tillie is survived by son, Robert Nemerovich and wife, Maureen, Throop; her daughter, Cheryl Hodovanec, Throop; granddaughters, Jessica Sabato and husband, Mark, Jefferson Twp.; Carrie Krott and husband, Daniel, Newton Lake; and Jonelle Nemerovich, Dickson City; and great-grandchildren, Abigail and Daniel Krott and Grayson Sabato.
Tillie was preceded in death by two sons, Alfred "Butch" Nemerovich and John Nemerovich Jr.
The family would like to express its sincere appreciation for the loving and compassionate care Tillie received during her time at the Green Ridge Healthcare Center. Tillie loved each staff member like family and you will always hold a special place in our hearts.
Calling hours will be Thursday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the John F. Glinsky Funeral Home Inc., 445 Sanderson St., Throop.
A blessing service will be held Friday, Oct. 11, at 9:30 a.m. by the Rev. Scott Sterowski at the funeral home. Interment at St. John's Cemetery, Throop.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 9, 2019