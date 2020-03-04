Home

Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc.
621 North Main Street
Simpson, PA 18407
(570) 282-3090
Timothy A. Wentovich

Timothy A. Wentovich Obituary
Timothy A. Wentovich, 61, of Simpson, died Monday at Creekside Nursing Center, Carbondale, after a long battle with cancer.

Born in Carbondale, he was the son of the late Peter And Joyce McEwan Wentovich. Tim was a graduate of Carbondale Area School District, class of 1977. He had been employed for 31 years by Doyle & Roth Manufacturing, Simpson. He was the president of United Steel Workers Union Local 5652-01, Simpson.

Tim enjoyed gardening, fishing and listening to music from the '70's and '80's.

He is survived by three brothers, Larry and wife, Sandy Wentovich, Gouldsboro; Peter and wife, Janet Wentovich, Mayfield; and Jeffrey Wentovich, Olyphant; seven nieces and nephews, Jennifer, Kimberly, Derrick, Brandon, Jeffrey Jr., Justin and Amanda.

A private gathering will be held at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford, in the future.

Memorial contributions may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73133.

Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. For condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 4, 2020
