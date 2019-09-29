|
|
Timothy Doyle, of Summerville, S.C., formerly of Moscow, passed away July 28 following a long illness.
Born on Jan. 20, 1980, beloved son of Gene and Barbara (Smith) Doyle, Tim was a 1999 graduate of North Pocono High School. He held many jobs in the Scranton area over the years, including Cooper's Seafood (his favorite), where he made many friends.
Tim loved music and he loved playing his guitars, sometimes retiring to his room where he would play for hours by himself. He was very knowledgeable, and would always have an interesting fact or anecdote, regardless of the topic that came up. His sense of humor was priceless, and being around him was always fun, just waiting for him to blurt out a comment that would leave us in stitches. And although he liked to argue, sometimes too much, he hid a heart of gold under his rough exterior.
Tim suffered greatly over the past few years from a variety of medical issues, but he did his best to stay positive, and he never adopted the "why me" attitude. His kind heart and his good humor will always be with those who were lucky enough to know him. We will miss him terribly.
In addition to Mom and Dad, Tim leaves behind a brother, Michael (Rulla), of Philadelphia; two sisters, Jayme and Emily (Matthew), of Summerville; three nephews, Emmett ("Little Man"), Liam and Eamon; best friend, Corey; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of Tim's life will be held at the Daleville United Methodist Church in Covington Twp. at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 5. Should friends desire, memorial contributions may be sent to , Memphis, Tenn.
Published in Scranton Times on Sept. 29, 2019