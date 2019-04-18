Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Timothy F. Collins Sr.. View Sign

Timothy F. Collins Sr., 68, of Clifford Twp., died Monday at home. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, the former Carol Ann Lukasevic.Born Oct. 8, 1950, in Carbondale, son of the late William and Helen Campbell Collins, Tim was a 1968 graduate of Benjamin Franklin High School, Carbondale, and was a proud veteran of the United States Marine Corps , having served two years during the Vietnam War . He was employed his entire career as a railroader with the Delaware and Hudson Railroad and retired from Canadian Pacific Railway as a locomotive engineer.After his retirement, he enjoyed volunteering his time at the Retreat at White Birch, Simpson. Tim was very proud of his Irish heritage and enjoyed his trips to Ireland, especially to Blarney Castle.The family would like to extend special thanks to the Clifford Volunteer Fire Company and Ambulance Corps for all of the support during Tim's recent illness.He is also survived by four children, Kimberly Congdon and husband, Greg, Clifford Twp.; Connie Dollak and husband, George, Philadelphia; Colleen Collins, Philadelphia; and Timothy F. Collins Jr., Manhattan Beach, Calif.; four grandchildren, Casey Congdon, George, Alex and Walter Dollak; a brother, James Collins Sr., South Carolina; several nieces and nephews.He was also preceded in death by a sister, Ann McHale; and two brothers, John and William Collins.As per Tim's request, private funeral services were held. Arrangements were entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford.To share condolences and photos with Tim's family, visit his book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations sent in Tim's name to assist our veterans. They can be sent directly to the VA Medical Center, Voluntary Service Office (01/10), 1111 East End Blvd., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18711, or online at www.wilkes-barre.va.gov/giving Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 18, 2019

