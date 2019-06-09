Timothy H. Gilroy, 62, of Philadelphia, formerly of Dunmore, Scranton and New York City, died June 4 at home after an illness.



Born in Scranton, son of the late Frank and Eileen Kegley Gilroy, he was a 1974 graduate of Dunmore High School. He earned bachelor's and master's degrees at the University of Scranton and worked for years in social services for various agencies. Before retirement, he had been a consultant at the Marywood University Office of Military and Veterans Services and was assistant director of human resources at the New York Foundling Hospital. He was a kind and generous person who loved animals.



Surviving are three sisters, Patricia Gilroy, Wilmington, Del.; Eileen Haggerty and husband, James, Dunmore; and Erin Gilroy, Boston; two nieces, Julia Haggerty, Occoquan, Va.; and Clare Haggerty, Dunmore.



Services were private.



Arrangements by McCafferty Funeral and Cremation Inc., Philadelphia.



Memorial contributions can be made to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC 20090-6929.

