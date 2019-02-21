Timothy J. Burke Sr., 57, a resident of Wilkes-Barre, died unexpectedly Sunday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaye Burke.
Born in Scranton, son of Jerry and JaneAnn Phillips Burke, Scranton, He was a graduate of Bishop Klonowski High School where he was an All-Scholastic baseball player. He was a retired employee of the United States Post Office, working as a mail carrier in the Bethlehem office. He was an avid dart player.
Tim was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.
Also surviving are a daughter, Caila Landis and husband, Adam, Catasauqua; a son, Timothy J. Burke Jr., Bethlehem; a stepdaughter, Sigourney Schappell and fiancé, David Gerardi, Exeter; four grandchildren, Payton and Reagan Landis, and Macie and Audryna Gerardi; his brother, Jerry Burke and wife, Sue, Clarks Summit; his sister, Eileen Notarianni and husband, Jim, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish, Nativity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, 18505. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 21, 2019