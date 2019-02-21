Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Timothy J. Burke Sr., 57, a resident of Wilkes-Barre, died unexpectedly Sunday. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jaye Burke.



Born in Scranton, son of Jerry and JaneAnn Phillips Burke, Scranton, He was a graduate of Bishop Klonowski High School where he was an All-Scholastic baseball player. He was a retired employee of the United States Post Office, working as a mail carrier in the Bethlehem office. He was an avid dart player.



Tim was a loving son, husband, father, grandfather and brother who will be deeply missed.



Also surviving are a daughter, Caila Landis and husband, Adam, Catasauqua; a son, Timothy J. Burke Jr., Bethlehem; a stepdaughter, Sigourney Schappell and fiancé, David Gerardi, Exeter; four grandchildren, Payton and Reagan Landis, and Macie and Audryna Gerardi; his brother, Jerry Burke and wife, Sue, Clarks Summit; his sister, Eileen Notarianni and husband, Jim, Scranton; and nieces and nephews.



The funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to St. John Neumann Parish, Nativ­ity of Our Lord Church, 633 Orchard St., Scranton, 18505. To leave an online condolence, visit

202-204 Pittston Avenue

Scranton , PA 18505

