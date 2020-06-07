|
|
Timothy James Dane, 63, of Beaufort, S.C., passed away on Monday, May 25, 2020, at his residence in Beaufort.
Tim was born on March 27, 1957, in East Stroudsburg, Pa., the son of Joseph and Pauline (Zapotsky) Dane. He was raised, along with his four siblings, in Scranton, Pa., where he attended Bishop Hannan High School and was a star athlete in basketball, baseball and golf. Tim had a career in gourmet grocery management working for Larimer's Inc. in Washington, D.C.; Buckhead Life Restaurant Group in Atlanta, Ga.; and Dean & DeLuca in Charlotte, N.C. In recent years, he relocated to Beaufort, where he enjoyed playing and working at nearby Brays Island Golf Club, continuing his lifelong passion for the game. He was dedicated to his work and was never more at home than when on the golf course.
He was a devoted father to and took great pride in his two children, Rebecca Dane of Memphis, Tenn., and William Dane of Charlotte, N.C. He is also survived by their mother, Suzanne Gould Dane; as well as his sisters, Carole (and John) DeLuca and Debbie (and Dominic) Muracco; brothers, Patrick Dane (and Marie Dailey) and Michael (and Mary Beth) Dane; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and their families. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Tim quickly made friends, his outgoing personality leading the way. His kindness and generosity were well known to his friends and neighbors. He never missed an opportunity to be helpful to those in need. He appreciated both the fine and simple things in life, equally enjoying a fine dining experience or a hotdog at the ballpark. With his quick wit and intellect, he was a great conversationalist and a formidable foe at trivia games. Tim lived his life fully and with boundless love for his children.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations be made to any of these organizations which reflect Tim's commitment to a better future for all: Lowcountry Food Bank (lowcountryfoodbank.org), the United Way of the Lowcountry (uwlowcountry.org), the Bail Project (bailproject.org), and Fair Fight (fairfight.com).
Services are pending at this time. Anderson Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Published in Scranton Times on June 7, 2020