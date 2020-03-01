|
|
Timothy M. Ryan, 60, of Peckville, passed away peacefully Friday, Feb. 28.
Timothy was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on July 26, 1959, a son of Marie Rose (McGugart) Ryan of Peckville and the late Martin Valentine Ryan.
Timothy was a devoted father who grew up in Brooklyn. He was a longtime resident of Long Island, N.Y., before settling in Peckville in 2009 with his beloved family. He was a hardworking, loving and dedicated man with a lifelong career in industrial manufacturing. Timothy was a funny man who loved his children, making people laugh and his two dogs, Mugsy and Freya.
Timothy is also survived by his three daughters, Tara Lynn Ryan, of Long Island, N.Y.; Kristen Marie Ann Ryan. of Archbald; and Jocelyn Hope Ryan. of Mountain Top; a son, Daniel Timothy Ryan, of Peckville; and his daughter Kristen's fiancé, Mark Esgro, and his son, Gabe.
Timothy is also survived by three sisters, Christine Keeley, of Long Island; Luann Bacchi, of North Carolina; and Betsey Beyers, of Long Island; and a brother, Patrick Ryan, of Peckville.
The funeral will be Tuesday at 6 p.m. in the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald. Friends may call from 4 to 6 Tuesday.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 1, 2020