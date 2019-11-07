|
|
?Timothy P. Bell, son of the late James and Edith Bell, passed away following a long battle with Alzheimer's, on Monday, Nov. 4. He was surrounded by and held in the loving hands of his two daughters and his devoted family at the time of his death.
Tim graduated from Cathedral High School and attended Marywood College. He worked in the insurance business with his brothers for several years before accepting an opportunity in New York City as a print model.
Tim lived in Washington, D.C., before moving to Philadelphia, where he spent the last 20 years in the hospitality field.
Tim was a loyal and avid member of Alcoholics Anonymous in Wayne, Pa., where he lived for the past 25 years. He took on a leadership role in this organization and it was here where Tim found his voice. His innate qualities of acceptance, respectfulness, loyalty and his nonjudgmental nature enabled him to develop into an important figure in the Alcoholics Anonymous community. Whatever location Tim lived in he was surrounded by friends new and old.
Tim is survived by his two daughters, Pearl (Matt McGlynn) and Emily (fiancé, Brad Karan); his two grandchildren, Ava and Max McGlynn; and his former wife, Annette Bell.
Tim is also survived by his seven siblings, James F. Bell (Rosemary), Thomas J. Bell (Ellen), Brian J. Bell (Marian), Jane E. Bell, Maureen B. Asterbadi (Nabil), Mary E. Doctors and Michael J. Bell. He was "Uncle Tim" to numerous nieces and nephews who will all miss him beyond measure. He is also survived by his devoted and steadfast friends of his AA community. He leaves behind his best friends, Kurt and Peggy Hennemuth, who never wavered in their loyalty to Tim.
All of these people contributed to the joy that was the hallmark of Tim's life.
The funeral will be Saturday, Nov. 9, at St. Paul's Church, 1510 Penn Ave., Scranton, Pa. Welcoming of guests at 9:30 a.m. followed by the Mass at 10:30. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, if one wishes, please remember the Jewish Home, 1101 Vine St., Scranton, PA 18510; or Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 600 Baltimore Drive, Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702.
Arrangements are under the care of the Eugene A. Cusick Funeral Home.
Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 7, 2019