|
|
Tina L. Bouselli Richardson, 57, of Monongahela, died Sept. 11 at home in the presence of her husband, Terry Richardson.
Born Nov. 28, 1961, she was the daughter of Phyllis (Miller) Bouselli and the late John (Nink) Bouselli of Welcome Lake.
A memorial service will be held for Tina on Saturday at noon in Beach Lake United Methodist Church, 7 Milanville Road, Beach Lake, with the interment following at the Indian Orchard Cemetery.
Calling hour is 11 a.m. to service. A luncheon will be held at the Welcome Lake Fire Hall, Cosgrove Road, Beach Lake.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 23, 2019