More Obituaries for Tina Daniels
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina Marie Daniels

Tina Marie Daniels Obituary
Tina Marie Daniels, 70, of Carbondale, died Saturday upon arrival at Geisinger Community Medical Center, Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth E. Daniels, on Sept. 14, 2014.

Born April 5, 1949, in Johnson City, N.Y., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Rose Marie Petranek Rezmerski. Tina was a 1967 graduate of Johnson City High School. She had been employed for more than 16 years as a receptionist for Vithal Dhaduk, M.D., in his Carbondale office. She was beloved by her family and friends.

She is survived by a son, Eric Himko, Charlotte, N.C.; and a stepdaughter, Dr. Angel Wojcik, Ph.D., Washington, D.C.

A service for family and friends will be announced at a future date from Carmine J. & Louis C. Parise Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Carbondale. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Johnson City, N.Y.

In the meantime, share condolences with Tina's family by visiting her book of everlasting memories at www.parisefuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 1, 2020
