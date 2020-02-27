Home

Tjie Hin Fo Obituary
Tjie Hin Fo, 73, of Scranton, died Saturday evening at Geisinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, after an illness.

A blessing service will be Sunday at 5 p.m. in the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Freddy Kendrik, pastor of the International Full Gospel Fellowship Church.

Public viewing will be from 3 to 5 p.m. Visit the funeral home's website for directions, flowers or to leave a condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 27, 2020
