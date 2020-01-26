Home

Todd Jeffrey Hines II

Todd Jeffrey Hines II Obituary
Todd Jeffrey Hines II, 35, Old Forge, passed away Tuesday at Regional Hospital of Scranton due to a prolonged illness.

He was a graduate of Old Forge High School, class of 2003.

He is survived by his grandmother, Sally Hines, with whom he resided; father, Todd Hines; mother, Mary Lord Hines; seven sisters; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Robert Hines.

Arrangements by the Thomas J. Hughes Funeral Home Inc., 1240 St. Ann's St., Scranton.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 26, 2020
