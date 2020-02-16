|
|
Todd William Conroe Sr. of Nicholson passed away Saturday, Feb. 8, at Regional Hospital of Scranton.
Todd attended Lackawanna Trail High School and was honorably discharged from the United States Marine Corps. He was employed as a truck driver much of his life and in the stone quarry business.
Todd is survived by his father, Willard Conroe; three sisters, Tammy Walsh, Tanya Conroe and Melanie Kozlowski; a son, a daughter, three grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Carol Conroe; a brother, Shawn Conroe; and a son.
The family will have a private celebration of life at their convenience.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 16, 2020