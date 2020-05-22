Home

Hudak-O'Shea Funeral Home, Inc. - Olyphant
115 Garfield Avenue
Olyphant, PA 18447
(570) 383-9033
Tom "Tubby" Drakes

Tom "Tubby" Drakes Obituary
Tom "Tubby" Drakes, 86, of Olyphant and formerly Dickson City, died Wednes­day at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton. His wife of 60 years is the former Rose Marie Fedorchak.

Born in New York City, son of the late Steven and Helen Drakes, he moved to Olyphant as a child. After he married Rose Marie, they resided in Manville, N.J., from 1959 to 1978 where he worked for John Manville for 25 years. He served as a councilman and was president of the Board of Health in Manville. In 1978 they moved to Spring Brook Twp. and purchased Pappy's Bar and ran it for more than eight years. A graduate of Olyphant High School, Tom was a member of SS. Cyril and Methodius Church, Olyphant.

Tom was a disabled veteran of the United States Army. He loved baseball and was very active as a coach in Little League and Pony League and also enjoyed gardening.

The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Mario Sebastianelli, Dr. Kevin Williams and Dr. Kevin Olsen for their compassionate care for Tom.

He is survived by a son, Thomas J. Drakes and his partner, Cheryl, Olyphant; a sister, Jean Mazur, Blakely; a sister-in-law, Anna Mae Ricciardi, Archbald; a brother-in-law, Dennis Fedorchak and wife, Alberta, Olyphant; two grandsons; four great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Edward Mazur and August Ricciardi.

A private service and burial will take place at SS. Cyril and Methodius Cemetery for the immediate family. The Rev. Nestor Iwasiw, pastor, and the Rev. August A. Ricciardi Jr., nephew and pastor of Prince of Peace Parish, Old Forge, will co-officiate. A public service will be held at a later date.

There will be no public calling hours due to the pandemic. Donations may be made in Tom's memory to , Memorials Processing, 510 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.

For online condolences, please visit www.hudak-osheafuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on May 22, 2020
