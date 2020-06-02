|
Tommy Hughes, a lifelong resident of Archbald, died unexpectedly Friday at home with his daughter by his side. He was the widower of Janet Tryon Hughes, who died in 1986.
He was born in Archbald, son of the late Edward and DeSales Morrow Hughes. He was a member of Christ the King Parish, Archbald. He was a graduate of Archbald High School where he was a three sport athlete. He was well-known for his athletic abilities in basketball, baseball and football. He was inducted into the Archbald Notre Dame Club Hall of Fame in 2001. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. He worked at Sugerman's where he delivered appliances, and then General Dynamics, Eynon, where he retired as a machinist.
Surviving are his daughter, Amy Hassaj and her husband, Robert, Archbald; stepdaughter, Patrice Bongirne, Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; stepson, Christopher Bongirne, New York City; two grandchildren, Matthew and Megan Hassaj; three brothers, Edward and wife, Theresa, Archbald; Billy and wife, Maureen, Archbald; and Jackie, Olyphant; sister-in-law, Susan Hughes, Binghamton, N.Y.; and four nephews, Ed, Michael, Patrick and Stephen.
He was preceded in death by a brother, Patrick.
Interment will be held in Our Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill. A memorial Mass will be held when the restrictions are lifted.
Arrangements by the Harrison Funeral Home, 374 N. Main St., Archbald.
Published in Scranton Times on June 2, 2020