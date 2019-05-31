Home

Toni Marie Minicozzi Obituary
Toni Marie Minicozzi, 34, a resident of Scranton, died unexpectedly Monday morning.

Born in Carbondale, she was the daughter of Nancy Monopoli Minicozzi, Scranton, and the late Rocco Minicozzi. She was a graduate of Bishop Hannan High School and she attended Penn State University. She was employed locally until her disability.

Toni enjoyed music, cooking and decorating. She enjoyed spending time with both her son, the light of her life, and her late grandfather, Tony Monopoli.

Also surviving are her son, Evan Thomas Minicozzi, Scranton; her brother, Cody Minicozzi, Dalton; and aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was also preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Anthony and Patricia Monopoli; and her paternal grandparents, Rocco and Geraldine Minicozzi.

A blessing service will be conducted Monday at 6 p.m. in the August J. Haas Funeral Home Inc., 202 Pittston Ave., by the Rev. Scott Sterowski.

Friends may call Monday from 4 to 6 p.m. To leave an online condolence, visit www.augusthaasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on May 31, 2019
