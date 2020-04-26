Home

James M Margotta Funeral Home
1019 Main St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-6622
Toni Virginia Saikowski

Toni Virginia Saikowski Obituary
Toni Virginia Saikowski, released from her earthly bonds, went to meet her Heavenly Father and Jesus her Savior on Thursday, April 23, 2020.

She was born in Scranton, daughter of the late Anthony and Virginia Frey Saikowski.

She spent her young life at home with her family. She later lived at Stillmeadow for many years. She also lived in an ARC group home for 10 years and the last five years at the Dunmore Health Care Center.

She is survived by a sister, Ellie Hogan and husband, Bill, Peckville; a nephew, Ryan Hogan and wife, Deb; and a great-nephew, Noah James. She would have celebrated her 65th birthday on May 14.

Toni was a member of Grace Bible Church in Dunmore.

Many people were touched by Toni's life, just as there were many who cared for her and touched her life. She passed while under the wonderful care and the visits from Sacred Heart Hospice. To all these caregivers, friends and family, who have been a part of Toni's life, we offer our heartfelt thank you.

Funeral and committal services will be held by our close friend, the Rev. Elwin Wright.

Due to the sickness of our country and world, we realize everyone must make a good choice and we understand and love you all for staying safe.

Arrangements are under the care of the Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville. For online condolences, go to www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 26, 2020
