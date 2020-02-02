|
Tori L. Hughes, 43, Carbondale, died Saturday at Allied Services Hospice Center, Scranton.
Born in Carbondale, daughter of the late Glen and Carolyn "Kay" Daley Hughes, Tori was bakery manager at Giant Market. She loved her job. The family thanks the staff of Allied Hospice for their compassionate care.
Surviving are a sister, Barbara Dombrowski and companion, Ed Penzone, Carbondale; a brother, Glen Hughes Jr. and wife, Susan, Fell Twp.; two nephews, Glen Hughes, West Chester; and Bailey Hughes, Fell Twp., and two aunts, Judy Daley and Delores Sheare, both of Carbondale.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 4 to 6 p.m. at Lawrence A. Gabriel Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc., 74 N. Main St., Carbondale, with a service at 5:45 by the Rev. Donald Perry.
Interment at a later date. Online condolences may be sent to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 2, 2020