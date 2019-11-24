Home

Tracy Robert Young Jr.


1947 - 2019
Tracy Robert Young Jr. Obituary
Tracy Robert Young Jr., 72, of Goode, Va., passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, at his residence. He was born on March 6, 1947, a son of the late Tracy Robert Young Sr. and Florence Jennie Sherman Young. In addition to his parents, Tracy was preceded in death by his late wife, Joan Marie Young.

Tracy retired from the United States Army. He loved to go golfing, was an avid soccer, Pittsburgh Steelers and Boston Red Sox fan and had a very witty personality. He also enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends.

Tracy is survived by his two children, Tracy Robert Young III and his wife, Kimberley, and Sheri Young Cramblitt and her husband, Larry; three step children, Rusty Thornhill, Cindy Thornhill and Debbie Thornhill Blevins; sister, Earlene Manzer; 11 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; cousins and many friends.

For those wishing to make memorial contributions in Tracy's memory, please consider AES, American Epilepsy Society, 135 S. LaSalle St., Suite 2850, Chicago, IL 60603 or a .

A memorial service and celebration of Tracy's life will be conducted in Pennsylvania at a later date. To send condolences online, please visit tharpfuneralhome.com. Tharp Funeral Home & Crematory, Bedford, Va., is assisting the family.

Published in Scranton Times on Nov. 24, 2019
