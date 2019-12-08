|
|
Trudy J. Hoffman, 79, a lifelong resident of Dunmore, died Saturday at her home.
Trudy was the daughter of the late Helen Elias and Arthur F. ("Red") Hoffman Sr. She was employed for 44½ years at Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank in Dunmore, retiring as an assistant vice president in 2001.
A graduate of Dunmore High School class of 1957, she was class recording secretary and throughout the years organized and assisted in all class reunions. Trudy was a prominent area organist and choir director, having served numerous churches in that capacity since age 17. She began her piano lessons at age 3. She was a member of the Jackson Street Baptist Church in Scranton, where she served the parish for more than 30 years as an organist and choir director. She dearly loved the congregation and choir, and thought of them as her second family. She was currently a member of St. Matthew's Lutheran Church in Scranton, a member of the MAC Social Club in Dunmore, the Dunmore Historical Society and the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY.
Since 1962, Trudy worked for actor/director Robert Redford, as his correspondence secretary, and for more than 50 years she was the president of his international fan club. She considered Mr. Redford and his family as personal and lifelong friends. She took great pride in assisting Mr. Redford's career from the very beginning and could not have been more proud watching him attain the stardom and accolades he so richly deserved.
In 1983, Trudy appeared on Good Morning America in conjunction to her work with Mr. Redford. She also had the honor of playing the magnificent Moeller Pipe Organ in the Cadet Chapel in West Point, N.Y., in 2010. Trudy enjoyed traveling, especially her many trips to California to enjoy music, theater, animals and baseball with close friends.
She is survived by her brother, Arthur F. Hoffman, Jr., and his wife, Dorothy, of Jefferson Twp.; her cousins, including Walter F. Hoffman; and many treasured friends.
She was preceded in death by her longtime companion, Donald J. Batanus, in 2011.
A funeral service was held Saturday at 11 a.m. in the Howard J. Snowdon Funeral Home, 1810 Sanderson Ave., Scranton. Interment and committal will be at Dunmore Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Twp., PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Dec. 8, 2019