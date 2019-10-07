|
Tyler Allen Morgan, 24, of Taylor, died Friday due to complications from Addison disease.
Born in Scranton on June 8, 1995, he was the son of David C. Morgan, Taylor, and Melissa A. Matsko Morgan, Scranton. Tyler was a 2013 graduate of Riverside High School and furthered his education at Temple University, where he received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He was employed by Field and Stream, Dickson City, where he was a sales associate. Tyler loved sports, especially hunting and fishing and playing his PlayStation.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Ryan M.; paternal grandparents, Warren and Mary Ann Morgan; and maternal grandfather, Robert Matsko, all of Taylor; aunts, uncles and cousins.
He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Matsko.
Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019