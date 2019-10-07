Home

POWERED BY

Services
Semian Funeral Home
704 Union St
Taylor, PA 18517
(570) 562-3530
Resources
More Obituaries for Tyler Morgan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tyler Allen Morgan


1995 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tyler Allen Morgan Obituary
Tyler Allen Morgan, 24, of Taylor, died Friday due to complications from Addison disease.

Born in Scranton on June 8, 1995, he was the son of David C. Morgan, Taylor, and Melissa A. Matsko Morgan, Scranton. Tyler was a 2013 graduate of Riverside High School and furthered his education at Temple University, where he received his bachelor's degree in criminal justice. He was employed by Field and Stream, Dickson City, where he was a sales associate. Tyler loved sports, especially hunting and fishing and playing his PlayStation.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Ryan M.; paternal grandparents, Warren and Mary Ann Morgan; and maternal grandfather, Robert Matsko, all of Taylor; aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was also preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sharon Matsko.

Funeral arrangements are private and will be held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Semian Funeral Home, 704 Union St., Taylor. Please visit the funeral home website to share memories or extend condolences.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tyler's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now