Tyler M. Marcinkevich, 26, of Throop, died Friday night at home.

Born in Scranton, he was the son of Jennifer Stein, Throop. Tyler was a 2013 graduate of Mid Valley High School, a member of St. Mary Visitation Church Parish, Dickson City, and served in the United States Marine Corps, HQ Battery, 11th Regiment, 1st Marine Division as an engineer equipment operator.

He is also survived by his sister, Olivia Stein; and brother, Zachary Stein; his maternal grandparents, Joyce Slimak and companion, Gary Fuhr; and Robert Marcinkevich; paternal grandparents, John and Nancy Grill; aunts, uncles and cousins.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Visitation Church, Dickson City, by Monsignor Patrick Pratico, pastor. Limited seating in church. Private interment will be in Cathedral Cemetery. Masks and social distancing required.

Viewing for family and friends will be Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m., in the Edward J. Chomko Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 262 Railroad Ave., West Scranton.


