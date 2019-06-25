Ursula (Guzzi) Tagliaterra, 90, a lifelong resident of Old Forge, died Thursday morning at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Santo Tagliaterra, on Nov. 27.



Born July 20, 1928, and raised in Old Forge, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Scavo Guzzi. A graduate of Old Forge High School, she worked as a bookkeeper before her retirement. She was a lifelong and devoted member of St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Prince of Peace Parish in Old Forge.



She is survived by her grandson, Brian Rodell; and nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Drusilla Rodell; and siblings, James, Louis and Joseph Guzzi and Marion Salerno.



Blessing services by the Rev. August Ricciardi and burial at Old Forge Cemetery will be private, as per Ursula's wishes.



Arrangements are under the care of the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge. Visit the funeral home's website to leave a condolence.

Published in Scranton Times on June 25, 2019