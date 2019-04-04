Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ut Van Tran. View Sign

Ut Van Tran, 89, died April 1, 2019, at Regional Hospital of Scranton after a long battle of illness.



Born in South Vietnam on April 3, 1931, he was a solider during the Vietnam War and a P.O.W. after the war. In 1989, he came to the United States to live in Scranton with his wife and family.



Ut was a devoted father and loving grandpa who enjoyed spending time and playing "Vietnamese" poker with family.



Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Tai Thi Nguyen; and his son, Dung Anh Tran.



Surviving are his daughter, Tran Thi Kim Anh and her husband, Hoang Duy Manh; son, Hung Phi Tran and his wife, Toan Thi Vu, and their daughter, Tramy Vu Tran; daughter, Kathy Phan and her husband, Chien Phan, and their daughter, Kim Schmit; and son, Michael Phan. He will be sadly missed by many family members.



Services will be celebrated Friday, 10 a.m., at McNulty Funeral Home, 494 E. Butler Drive, Freeland.



Friends may call today, from 5 to 7 p.m.; and Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. Burial will follow in Calvary Cemetery, Drums.





