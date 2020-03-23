|
|
Valentine M. Tomsky, 91, of Palm Harbor, Fla., died Thursday at Empath Hospice. His wife, the former Stella Campolo, died in 2014.
Born in Simpson, he was the son of the late John and Celia Kusiniska Tomcikosky. He attended Fell Twp. School and was a United States Navy veteran serving on the USS Dyess. Val operated his own bakery in Ridgewood, N.Y. Additionally, he was employed by several hotels in Monticello, N.Y., and local summer camps until his retirement 25 years ago.
He was a member of St. Michael's Church/St. Rose Parish, Simpson.
Val was an avid Yankee fan and enjoyed many spring training games in Tampa, Fla. Fishing was also a great passion as was watching the Giants play football.
He is survived by a daughter, Valerie and husband, Thomas Jablonowski, Palm Harbor, with whom he resided; a son, John Tomsky and wife, Mary Ann, Carbondale; six grandchildren, Stephanie, Cheryl, Shannon, Amanda, Candice and Jonathan; and seven great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Olivia, Sophia, Mackenzie, Mia, Liam and Madelyn.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Sophie Decknick; and brothers, Stephen, Anthony and Raymond.
Interment was private at Mount Carmel Cemetery, Carbondale. A memorial Mass will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are by the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., Simpson. For condolences, visit: www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 23, 2020