Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
(570) 562-1590
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 12, 2020
12:00 PM
Kearney Funeral Homes
517 North Main Street
Old Forge, PA 18518-1811
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Leader
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie Jones Leader

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie Jones Leader Obituary

Funeral services have been scheduled for Valerie Jones Leader, 85, of Scott Twp., who died Tuesday evening, Aug. 25, after a lengthy period of ill health at Allied Skilled Nursing Center in Scranton.

A funeral service to be conducted by the Rev. Dr. Michael Shambora is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12, at noon in the Thomas P. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 517 N. Main St., Old Forge, with burial to follow at Marcy Cemetery in Duryea.

Family and friends may pay their respects Saturday from 10 a.m. until services at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Valerie's name to any animal shelter of the donor's choice. Please visit the funeral home website for directions or to leave an online condolence.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -