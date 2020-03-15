|
Valerie T. Blanch, 85, of Moscow, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was the wife of James T. Blanch, who died April 11, 2017.
Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Valeria Zlotorzinski Gay, she was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, and a graduate of West Scranton High School.
Before retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for various local businesses and volunteered as a local Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles, and was very devoted to her dog, Dolly.
Surviving are a daughter, Carole Ryan and husband, Patrick, Scranton; two sisters-in-law, Marie Peters and Margaret Christopher; nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Gay; and sister, Theresa Dixon.
The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Entombment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.
Anyone attending Mass is asked to go directly to the church. In light of the current health situation, the family understands if anyone would like to express their condolences in other ways for their own health and safety.
Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020