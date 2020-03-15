Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert E Decker Funeral Home
702 River St
Peckville, PA 18452
(570) 489-0743
Resources
More Obituaries for Valerie Blanch
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Valerie T. Blanch

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Valerie T. Blanch Obituary
Valerie T. Blanch, 85, of Moscow, died Friday at Allied Services Hospice Center. She was the wife of James T. Blanch, who died April 11, 2017.

Born in Scranton, daughter of the late Joseph and Valeria Zlotorzinski Gay, she was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Church, Moscow, and a graduate of West Scranton High School.

Before retirement, she worked as a bookkeeper for various local businesses and volunteered as a local Girl Scout leader. She enjoyed gardening, reading and doing crossword puzzles, and was very devoted to her dog, Dolly.

Surviving are a daughter, Carole Ryan and husband, Patrick, Scranton; two sisters-in-law, Marie Peters and Margaret Christopher; nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Gay; and sister, Theresa Dixon.

The funeral will be Tuesday with Mass at 10 a.m. in St. Catherine of Siena Church. Friends may call Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Robert E. Decker Funeral Home, 702 River St., Peckville. Entombment in St. Catherine's Cemetery, Moscow.

Anyone attending Mass is asked to go directly to the church. In light of the current health situation, the family understands if anyone would like to express their condolences in other ways for their own health and safety.

Memorial contributions may be made to Allied Services Hospice Center, 511 Morgan Highway, Scranton, PA 18508.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Valerie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -