|
|
Vanda J. Palfrey of Jessup died Tuesday at the Allied Hospice Center. She was the widow of George J. Palfrey, who died Nov. 10, 2010.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late Rinaldo and Mary Torcolini Garofoli. A graduate of Jessup High School, she was employed in the local garment industry before retirement.
Vanda was a loving and kind wife, mother, aunt and friend. Thank you to the VNA staff and nursing staff at Allied Hospice for the excellent care and support.
Surviving are daughter, Debra Palfrey, Lakeville; sister-in-law, Lillian Kinder, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a sister, Pearl Taramelli; and brothers, Armond Garofoli and Rinaldo "Sully" Garofoli.
The funeral will be Friday from the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Queen of Angels Parish in St. Michael's Church, First Avenue, Jessup. Everyone attending the Mass is kindly asked to proceed directly to church. Interment in St. John's Cemetery will be private.
There will be no public calling hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 13, 2020