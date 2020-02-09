|
|
Venald (Beno) Bovard died peacefully in his sleep at his home in Ellicott City, Md., on Monday, Feb. 3. Beno was born in Peckville on May 5, 1937, to Margaret and Venald Bovard.
Beno graduated from Blakely High School in 1955. He was a 1959 graduate of Bucknell University, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Beno served as a captain in the United States Army Reserve for eight years following his college graduation.
He and his former wife, Jeanne Bovard, settled in Chinchilla where they raised their three sons. Early in his career, Beno managed Automation Components, a family-owned manufacturing business in Peckville. When the business closed, Beno earned his Realtor's license and became certified as an appraiser. He worked in the real estate industry in the Scranton area until he fell ill in 2017. He previously served on the board of the Scranton Country Club and as its president. Beno was also a past board member of the Scranton Area Foundation and the Northeast Pennsylvania Philharmonic.
He is survived by his sons and their families, Richard and Kathleen (Sykesville, Md.), David and Dawn (Downingtown, Pa.), and James and Kathleen (Columbia, Md.); and six grandchildren, Matthew, Ryan, Kate, Grace, Patrick and Emily. Additionally, Beno is survived by his brother, Richard (Skip) and wife, Jane; his sister, Martha and husband, Alexis Barron; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Beno was predeceased by his grandson, Brendan; and his former wife, Jeanne.
A celebration of Beno's life will be held in the spring in the Scranton area. Donations in Beno's memory may be made to the Scranton Area Foundation.
Published in Scranton Times on Feb. 9, 2020