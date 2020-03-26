|
|
Vera Kaszuba, 82, a lifelong resident of Jessup, died Monday at home. Her husband of 54 years is Joseph F. Kaszuba.
Born in Jessup, daughter of the late of Michael and Anna Molnar Wassil, Vera was a graduate of Jessup High School. Before retirement, she worked for RCA for more than 30 years.
Vera was an avid reader. She was a fierce Mom who took care of her family and loved her grandchildren and her pets. She was a member of Holy Ghost Church.Also surviving are a son, Kevin Kaszuba, New Jersey; grandchildren, Kendall and Miles Kaszuba; a sister, Bernadine Piescki, New York; nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a son, Joseph M. Kaszuba; brothers, Richard Wassil and Leonard Wassil; and an infant sister, Marcella Wassil.
In keeping with social distancing practices, a private graveside service will be celebrated in Holy Ghost Cemetery, Jessup. A memorial Liturgy will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Arthur A. Albini Funeral Home, 1003 Church St., Jessup.
Please visit the funeral home website to leave an online condolence.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 26, 2020