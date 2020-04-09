|
Vera Luongo, 94, of Scranton, died peacefully Wednesday at the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. She was the widow of John A. Luongo, who died July 30, 2008.
Born in Jessup on Sept. 16, 1925, Vera was the daughter of the late Nazzareno and Julia Rossi Casciari. She was a graduate of Jessup High School and a member of SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, Dunmore, and its Altar & Rosary Society. Vera was employed for 34 years at Gertrude Hawk Chocolates Inc. until her retirement in 1991.
Vera was a loving wife, mother, sister and aunt. An excellent cook and baker, she enjoyed hosting family gatherings, especially at Thanksgiving. Friends and family who stopped in for a visit would always end up sitting around the kitchen table, where good food, drink and conversation were enjoyed by all.
Her family expresses its heartfelt thanks to Dr. Kenneth Sebastianelli and the fourth floor staff of the Jewish Home of Eastern Pa. for their compassionate care, kindness and love given to Vera over the past 18 months.
Vera is survived by a daughter, Julie, Scranton; and a brother, Renato Casciari and wife, Carol, Carmel, Ind.; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph Casciari and wife, Helen; a sister-in-law, Bianca Casciari; and nephews, Raoul Casciari and Robert Powell.
Due to the current pandemic crisis, private funeral services will be held with interment at St. John's Cemetery, Jessup. A memorial Mass will be celebrated at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to SS. Anthony and Rocco Parish, 303 Smith St., Dunmore, PA 18512. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.DunmoreFuneralHome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 9, 2020