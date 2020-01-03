|
Vera Rusinko Pepsin, 92, a longtime resident of West Scranton, died New Year's Day at Regional Hospital of Scranton after an illness. She was preceded in death on Sept. 4, 2004, by her beloved husband of 53 years, John J. Pepsin.
Born in Scranton on Feb. 19, 1927, and raised in Newton, Vera was the daughter of the late Michael Sr. and Barbara Seiss Rusinsko. A graduate of Newton-Ransom High School, where she excelled in basketball and enjoyed roller-skating. She was a longtime seamstress at C&C Fashions and later at Sony Styles Inc., both of Scranton, before her retirement.
Vera loved her travels with family. Whether it be via bus, plane or car, she did much traveling throughout her lifetime, especially to destinations rich in history, like Gettysburg or of a strong musical fabric, like Nashville. She enjoyed watching her game shows and listening to music, especially anything Elvis Presley and Johnny Cash. Also a cat lover, she adored her "Bunny" and "Cookie." Never to be forgotten, Vera will forever be loved and missed.
She was a longtime member of St. Patrick's Parish upon the closure of St. John the Baptist Church in West Scranton.
She is survived by her children, Christine Lawrence and husband, Larry, of Scranton; and Michael Pepsin and wife, Janet, of New Jersey; her grandchildren, Michael Timothy Pepsin of New Jersey; Anika Grace Pepsin of New Jersey; and Lisa Jennings and Lou of Pittston; her great-granddaughter, Lindlea Madison Jennings of Pittston; nieces and nephews.
The last of nine siblings, Vera was preceded in death by William, Edward and Michael Rusinko Jr., Mary Kashuba, Helen Lozinger, Anna Shuluga, Julia Staples and Catherine Kofira.
Her family would like to thank the staffs of both Allied Services and Regional Hospital, especially Dr. Murnin, for the tremendous care given to Vera throughout her illness.
Funeral services are scheduled to begin Saturday at 9:15 a.m. from the Kevin K. Kearney Funeral Home Inc., 125 N. Main Ave., Scranton, with a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Patrick's Church, 1403 Jackson St., Scranton, to be celebrated by the Rev. Richard Fox, pastor. Burial will follow at Abington Hills Cemetery, South Abington Twp.
Relatives and friends may pay their respects on Friday from 4 to 7 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made in Vera's name to the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter, c/o 967 Griffin Pond Road, South Abington Township, PA 18411.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 3, 2020