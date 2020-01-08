|
Verdon C. Decker, 90, of Lenoxville, died Monday morning at home. He was preceded in death by the love of his life, the former Faye L. Hallstead, with whom he shared 56 years of marriage at the time of her death on Oct. 14, 2008.
Born on Feb. 28, 1929, in Glenwood, he was the son of the late Harry Isaac Decker and Olive Armillie Ross Decker.
Verdon was a graduate of Harford High School and began his work career as a mechanic with H.L. Stephens and Son Ford in Lenoxville and later with Gault Chevrolet in Endicott, N.Y. He retired from Procter & Gamble in Mehoopany after 23 years of employment. Verdon was extremely mechanical and could fix anything. He was fondly referred to by many as the "mower man." At one time or another, he either fixed someone's lawn mower or was sought out for a part from the vast collection he accumulated.
Verdon was a loving Christian man who was a member of the Lenoxville United Methodist Church and its choir. He was also a member of the Lenoxville Band where he played trombone.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of AseraCare and Paragon for their kind and compassionate care of Verdon.
He is survived by a son, Michael J. Decker and wife, Jeanine, Lenoxville; two daughters, Linda L. McGlone and husband, Paul, Carbondale; and Patricia F. Rowan and husband, Michael, Lenoxville; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; a brother, Roland Decker and wife, Nancy, Lenoxville; a sister-in-law, Katherine "Mickey" Decker, Missouri; several nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a son, Vernon "Terry" Decker; a grandson, Jonathan Granick; a brother, Arthur Decker; and two sisters, Helen Curtis and Armillie Corey.
The funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. from the Lenoxville United Methodist Church, 4820 state Route 374, Lenoxville, officiated by the Rev. James P. Madas. Interment will follow at Willow View Cemetery, Clifford.
A viewing will be held Saturday from 10 to 11 at the church.
Arrangements are entrusted to Shifler-Parise Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Clifford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made either to the Lenoxville United Methodist Church, 4820 S.R. 374, Lenoxville, PA 18441; or the Kingsley Community Church, P.O. Box 125, Kingsley, PA 18825.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 8, 2020