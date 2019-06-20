Vergel E. Barrett, 86, Carbondale, died Tuesday at Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center. She was the widow of John (Jack) Barrett.



Born in Greenfield Twp., the daughter of the late Merton and Mary Lee Phillips, she was a graduate of Greenfield High School. She was of the Protestant faith. She was an office worker for numerous businesses.



She is survived by a sister, Lois Freeman, Melborne, Fla.; caretakers, Albert Calzola Sr. and wife, Margaret; and Albert Calzola Jr.; several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by brothers, Laverne Phillips and Harold Phillips; two sisters, Helen Majaika and Ethel Calzola.



Funeral will be Friday at 11 a.m. from the Battenberg Funeral Home, 363 Washington Ave., Jermyn, with services by the Rev. Donald Perry, pastor, First United Methodist Church, Carbondale. Interment, Sandy Banks Cemetery, Greenfield Twp.



Friends and family may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service.



Donations may be made to Greenfield Historical Society, c/o Clare Garner, 423 Hickory Ridge Road, Greenfield Twp., PA 18407.

