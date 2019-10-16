|
|
Verna F. Umerich, 95, of Dunmore, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family Monday at Linwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Scranton. She was preceded in death by her husband, John W. Umerich, in 1979.
Born in the Minooka section of Scranton, she was the daughter of the late Konstanty and Frances Chrzanowski. Before retirement, she worked for many years for Gertrude Hawk's Chocolates and at Billy's Steakhouse.
Verna was a lifelong member of St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral and a member of its ANS Society.
Known to her family as "Grandma Chicken," she loved to prepare her homemade chicken soup as well as many traditional Polish recipes. She also had a talent to knit and crochet. She was an avid baseball fan and enjoyed working in her garden.
Verna loved to travel but most important was her family, especially her grandchildren. Surviving are her two children, Dr. W. Michael Umerich and wife, Linda, Clarks Summit; and Francine M. Lukacik and husband, Kyle, Lafayette Hill, Pa. She had three grandchildren, Amy Cadden and husband, Patrick, Waverly Twp.; Julie Spangenberg and husband, Cory, Clarks Summit; and Dr. Michael J. Umerich, also of Clarks Summit. Verna was blessed to have recently met her first great-grandchild, Claire Elizabeth Cadden.
Verna is also survived by her good friend and companion of 40 years, Michael Sabatelle, of Dunmore. Her only surviving sister is Mrs. Constance Hatala, of Vero Beach, Fla.
She was also preceded in death by sisters, Pearl Burgerhoff, Rose Marie Thornton; and brother, Stanley Chrazanoski.
Verna was a kind and considerate person who will be missed by all who knew her.
The funeral will be Friday at 10:30 a.m. in St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral, 531 E. Locust St., Scranton, celebrated by the Most Rev. Anthony Mikovsky. Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.
Friends may call Friday from 9 to 10 a.m. at Sznyter Funeral Home, 1101 Prospect Ave., Scranton. Donations may be made to the or St. Stanislaus Polish National Catholic Cathedral.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 16, 2019