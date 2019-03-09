Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna J. Rollison. View Sign

On Thursday, March 7, one day shy of her 91st birthday, Verna passed away peacefully to join the Lord and the loved ones He called home before her.



Hugs. Anyone who knew Verna knew one of her favorite things in life was hugs. She showed a level of kindness and compassion found in a person that is incredibly rare. She had an ability to love unconditionally and make a complete stranger feel like a lifelong friend. These weren't things she had to practice or actively think about doing. It was simply just the way her sweet little heart worked.



Her faith and her love for Jesus Christ were woven into the cloth of who she was. And it was that faith that kept her strong, stronger than any person should ever have to be. The brutal blows life threw at her were unequivocally and astoundingly crushing. But she was unequivocally and astoundingly resilient.



Verna is survived by her twins, Cindy Pacini and Clyde Rollison; her sister, Mary Whitman; also, her eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.



She is now reunited in heaven with her husband of 59 years, Buddy E. Rollison; her daughter, Glenda Walsh; four sons, Brian, Randy, Ricky and Kevin Rollison; and her sister, Gertrude Adams.



Verna's family, especially her daughter, Cindy, would like to thank the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center staff in the C2 Unit for the kindness and compassion they showed during her last few years of life. Peace of mind knowing that our mom and nana was well-taken care of is one of the greatest gifts and blessings we will ever receive. If she could, Verna would have said goodbye to the staff and residents there with her signature, "You're a Jim Dandy!" Her family would also like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for making Verna's journey home to the Lord comfortable for her, and for supporting them in her final days. One of Verna's greatest joys in life, aside from her family, faith and hugs, was writing poetry. She humbly and eloquently shared her talent with others, giving her poems as thoughtful gifts. As she leaves us here to join her Savior and missed loved ones, Verna shares with us one final comforting ode:



"Don't think of me in the grave,



Praise be to Jesus - I'm not there.



I've gone on to the Heavenly Gloryland, so fair.



Catching up with hugs



To those who have gone before.



Walking, talking with my Savior Jesus, forever more."



A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.



Friends may call Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation to follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.



In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Verna's honor be made to Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Activity Fund, 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452; or to the donor's favorite charity.



For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit

On Thursday, March 7, one day shy of her 91st birthday, Verna passed away peacefully to join the Lord and the loved ones He called home before her.Hugs. Anyone who knew Verna knew one of her favorite things in life was hugs. She showed a level of kindness and compassion found in a person that is incredibly rare. She had an ability to love unconditionally and make a complete stranger feel like a lifelong friend. These weren't things she had to practice or actively think about doing. It was simply just the way her sweet little heart worked.Her faith and her love for Jesus Christ were woven into the cloth of who she was. And it was that faith that kept her strong, stronger than any person should ever have to be. The brutal blows life threw at her were unequivocally and astoundingly crushing. But she was unequivocally and astoundingly resilient.Verna is survived by her twins, Cindy Pacini and Clyde Rollison; her sister, Mary Whitman; also, her eight grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.She is now reunited in heaven with her husband of 59 years, Buddy E. Rollison; her daughter, Glenda Walsh; four sons, Brian, Randy, Ricky and Kevin Rollison; and her sister, Gertrude Adams.Verna's family, especially her daughter, Cindy, would like to thank the Lackawanna Health and Rehab Center staff in the C2 Unit for the kindness and compassion they showed during her last few years of life. Peace of mind knowing that our mom and nana was well-taken care of is one of the greatest gifts and blessings we will ever receive. If she could, Verna would have said goodbye to the staff and residents there with her signature, "You're a Jim Dandy!" Her family would also like to thank Hospice of the Sacred Heart for making Verna's journey home to the Lord comfortable for her, and for supporting them in her final days. One of Verna's greatest joys in life, aside from her family, faith and hugs, was writing poetry. She humbly and eloquently shared her talent with others, giving her poems as thoughtful gifts. As she leaves us here to join her Savior and missed loved ones, Verna shares with us one final comforting ode:"Don't think of me in the grave,Praise be to Jesus - I'm not there.I've gone on to the Heavenly Gloryland, so fair.Catching up with hugsTo those who have gone before.Walking, talking with my Savior Jesus, forever more."A funeral service will be held Monday, March 11, at 4:30 p.m. in the James Wilson Funeral Home, 143 Gravity Road, Lake Ariel.Friends may call Monday from 2 p.m. until the time of service. Cremation to follow at Lake Region Crematory, Lake Ariel.In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorial contributions in Verna's honor be made to Lackawanna Health and Rehabilitation Center, c/o Activity Fund, 260 Terrace Drive, Peckville, PA 18452; or to the donor's favorite charity.For directions, to share a memory or to leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com Funeral Home James H Wilson Funeral Home Inc

143 Gravity Road

Lake Ariel , PA 18436

(570) 698-5811 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Scranton Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close