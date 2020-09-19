Home

POWERED BY

Services
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home
201 Route 191
LaAnna, PA 18445
(570) 676-3381
Resources
More Obituaries for Vernon Yeich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vernon Brooke Yeich Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vernon Brooke Yeich Jr. Obituary

Vernon Brooke Yeich Jr., Newfoundland, died Sept. 11 at home. His wife is the former Ingeborg Haiml Yeich. The couple had been married for over 60 years.

He was a United States Navy veteran, having served in World War II as an electronics technician. He received a Bachelor of Science in physics from John Hopkins University in 1958 and retired from Westinghouse Electric Co., where he was an engineer.

Vernon enjoyed amateur radio, choral singing, skiing and active private aviation over a period of 30 years.

He is also survived by three sons and four grandchildren.

Funeral services were held at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements by Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc., Village of LaAnna, South Sterling.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vernon's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -