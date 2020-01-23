|
|
Veronica A. Tarchack, 89, of Carbondale, died Tuesday after a brief stay at Allied Services Hospice Center in Scranton. She was the widow of Edward A. Tarchack, who died in 2016. The couple was married for 64 years.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, daughter of the late Jacob and Cecelia Paul Hudock, she attended the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, and was employed at Wiseburg's Dress, Carbondale, and Sam Gillott Dress.
Veronica loved working in her garden, always planting beautiful flowers and vegetables. She was a great cook and baker, famous for her pineapple squares and chocolate chip cake bars, along with her apple pies, which she made with apples plucked from the apple tree in her backyard. Along with cooking, baking and gardening, Veronica loved going to and spending time at the casino, and though she was childless, she babysat many nieces and nephews.
She is survived by a sister, Mary Ann Speicher, Michigan; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Rita Buzniski and Wilma Marianacci; and a brother, Jacob Paul.
The funeral will be Saturday with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:30 a.m. in St. Michael's Church, 46 Midland St., Simpson. Interment will be at Mother of Sorrows Cemetery, Finch Hill.
Friends may call Friday, 5 to 8 p.m., at the Joseph W. Scotchlas Funeral Home Inc., 621 Main St., Simpson. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
For directions and condolences, visit www.scotchlasfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Jan. 23, 2020