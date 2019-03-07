Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Veronica Cooper. View Sign

Veronica Cooper, 92, a resident of Hollisterville, peacefully went to meet her Lord on Monday, March 4, after a beautiful and full life. Her beloved husband of 59 years, Lynn Cooper, went before her in 2006 and, surely, was elated to have his bride join him in the kingdom of heaven after their time spent apart.



Born in Dunmore, daughter of Mary and Michael Klim, she was a graduate of Lake Ariel High School. She was a loving wife, homemaker and mother. She was a devout parishioner of St. Catherine of Siena Church. She was known for her direct nature, which was often accompanied with a mischievous smile.



Surviving are two daughters, Virginia "Ginny" Chumard, Hollisterville; and Barbara Clayton and husband, John, Philadelphia; a sister, Maryann and husband, Richard Scott, Moscow; five grandchildren, Matthew and wife, Starr Chumard; Jennifer and husband, Nathan Efferson; Michael Gaudio; John and wife, Jamie Clayton; Jason and wife, Nicole Clayton; two great-grandchildren, Violet and Samuel Efferson; and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her husband Lynn, she was also preceded in death by her parents; a sister; and five brothers.



A Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, at St. Catherine of Siena Church in Moscow at 11 a.m.



Friends will be received at the church from 10 to 11 a.m.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to .



Special thanks to Home Health and Hospice Staff, Joanie, Blair, Maria and all the wonderful therapists and nurses that lovingly cared for her. Sincere gratitude to her friends in Christ from St. Catherine's, Rita, Gracie and Jeanne (her visiting angels); The Altar and Rosary Society; and Father Simon.

