Veronica Fredericks, 80, of Archbald, died Monday night at the Regional Hospital of Scranton. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fredericks, with whom she celebrated 60 years of marriage in June.
Born in Staten Island, New York, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Helen Demboski Zaborowski. Veronica was a member of Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn, and a former member of Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace Parish, Hawley, where she taught CCD and was a member of the Altar and Rosary Society. She was a graduate of New Dorp High School, Staten Island, and was a housewife.
Veronica was an avid homemaker who enjoyed crocheting and loved to cook for her family.
Her family would like to thank Dr. Stopper and the staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton for their kind treatment.
Also surviving are five children, son, Charles and wife, Sharon; daughter, AnnMarie; son, Thomas and wife, Maureen; daughter, Barbara and husband, David Ferguson; and daughter Elizabeth and husband, Steve Sofman; two sisters, Sister Marya and Rose Carpenter; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren with two more on the way.
She was also preceded in death by a brother, Joseph.
The funeral will be Friday at 9:30 a.m. from the Frank T. Mazur Funeral Home Inc., 601 Dundaff St., Dickson City, with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 in Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary Parish, Jermyn. Burial will be at Blessed Virgin Mary Queen of Peace parish cemetery, Hawley. Friends may call Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m.
Published in Scranton Times on Oct. 30, 2019