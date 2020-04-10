|
Veronica "Ronnie" Kalinowski, 95, of Tunkhannock, Pa., passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, April 8.
She was born to Polish immigrants, Stephan Sawicki and Antonia Kopczynski Sawicki.
Ronnie was a hardworking dairy farmer who loved animals, from the cows and chickens to the many barn cats. She was never idle, either milking cows, mowing grass, baking that famous apple cake, or tending to her garden for canning. Many got to enjoy her specialties of chow chow, pickled beets and tomatoes.
But most of all, Ronnie was known for telling her simple, old jokes or quoting memorized poems from school to everyone she met.
While catching many off guard, their smiles would truly brighten her day as they told her how she had made theirs.
Veronica was a member of the Nativity BVM Catholic Church, Tunkhannock.
In addition to her parents and siblings, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles E. Kalinowski in 2010; and by her daughter, Antoinette Kolessar, in 2001.
Veronica is survived by her son, Charles J. Kalinowski with wife, Susan, of Tunkhannock; and daughter, Sharon Kalinowski with spouse, Sonia J. Snyder, of Lewisburg, Pa.
She was proudly blessed with seven grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren; and in October, one great-great-granddaughter.
Due to current health concerns from COVID-19, there will not be any public services, but Veronica will be laid to rest at Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Tunkhannock, on Saturday, April 11.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of the Sacred Heart, 100 William St., Dunmore, PA 18510.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 10, 2020