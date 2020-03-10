|
|
Veronica Lach Rutkowski, 95, of Peckville, died Monday morning at her home surrounded by family. Her husband of 50 years was Thomas Rutkowski, who passed away in 2001.
Veronica was the daughter of the late John and Elizabeth Lach, and member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Veronica and her husband loved traveling in their RV and enjoyed 30 wonderful winters in Florida. They were best friends and did everything together.
Surviving are her nieces, whom she considered her children: Linda Klem and her husband, Ron, Olyphant; Teressa Lach, Peckville, who was her primary caregiver; Tamara Hall and her son, Andrew Hall, Peckville; several other nieces and nephews.
She was also preceded in death by her five brothers, John, Andrew, Joseph, Paul and Mike.
The funeral will be Thursday with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, Peckville. Interment will follow at St. Cyril's Cemetery, Blakely.
Viewing hours will be Wednesday at James M. Margotta Funeral Home, 1019 Main St., Peckville, from 4 to 7 p.m. For online condolences, visit www.margottafuneralhomes.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 10, 2020