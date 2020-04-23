|
Veronica Urbas, 96, formerly of Richmondale and the William Penn Apartments, Forest City, passed away on Monday, April 20, at the Forest City Skilled Nursing Center. Her husband, William Urbas, died Aug. 5, 1971.
Born in Richmondale in 1924, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Mary Dovin Shino. Veronica was a proud graduate of Fell Twp. High School, class of 1942 and enjoyed planning many of the class reunions. At a young age, she learned to play the accordion and performed at local weddings and other events. She was employed in the garment industry and became an excellent seamstress. She was a longtime member of the VFW Post 5505 Ladies Auxiliary, Forest City, and served as its president for many years. She also enjoyed working at the voting polls in Richmondale.
Veronica was a woman of strong faith and a lifetime member of St. John's Byzantine Catholic Church, Forest City, where she enjoyed working at church dinners and other church activities. Her home was a gathering place for the holidays, and she greatly enjoyed cooking, baking and decorating. Known as "Auntie Ve" to her many nieces and nephews, her door was always open to family and friends. She was extremely proud of her grandchildren and their achievements. Her recent joy was becoming a great-grandmother to Cameron Thomas Conigliaro.
The family would like to thank the entire staff of the Forest City Nursing Center and Dr. David Tomazic for their care and compassion while Veronica was a resident.
Veronica is survived by her daughter, Jean Marie Conigliaro and husband, Thomas, Peckville; her son, Dr. William Urbas and wife, Raneé, Sewell, N.J.; her grandchildren, Oriana Conigliaro and fiancé, Tommy Ferguson, South Gibson; Jordan Conigliaro and wife, Angela, and their baby, Cameron, Cranberry Twp.; Courtney Suhr and husband, Will, West Chester; Dr. Ryan Urbas and wife, Dr. Nadia, Philadelphia; Dr. Kirstyn Urbas, Philadelphia; and Michael Shino, New York; her sister, Marion Janezic, Lebanon, N.J.; and many dear nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to her husband William, she was preceded in death by her son, Thomas Shino; her brother, Myron Shino; and her sister, Ann Miluszusky.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, private funeral services will be held by the Rev. John Cigan with interment in St. John's Byzantine Cemetery, Richmondale. Arrangements by the Jones & Brennan Funeral Home, 430 Main St., Forest City.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 23, 2020