Veronica Yasinskas, 96, of Olyphant, formerly of Jessup, died Monday evening at home. She was the widow of Charles Yasinskas who died in 1972.
Born in Jessup, she was the daughter of the late John and Mary Hodorovich Wagner. She was a graduate of St. Michael's Parochial and Johnson School of Technology. She worked in the local garment industry. She started as a seamstress and worked her way up to manager at Leslie Fay and H + S dress factories. In her younger days she was an active member of the former St. Michael's Church, now known as Queen of Angels Parish. She was past president of the Apostolate of the Blue Army and the Legion of Mary.
She was a loving and caring and compassionate wife, mother and friend. She seemed to know everyone and was very happy when she was with family. She was a person who once you knew her she was never forgotten. Her kindness had no bounds. She will be dearly missed but never forgotten.
She is survived by two sons, Paul and Charles Yasinskas, both of Olyphant.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Mary Dzubak.
Due to the health issues surrounding our country, the funeral will be private.
Arrangements are under the care of the Louis M. Margotta Funeral Home. For online condolences, go to the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on May 20, 2020