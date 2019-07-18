Vicki Lynn Schneider, 63, died Wednesday, July 10, at Regional Hospital of Scranton. She was the daughter of Evelyn S. Manhart and the late William G. Lee Sr., and stepdaughter of the late John A. Manhart.



Born in Scranton, Pa., Vicki was a 1974 graduate of Wallenpaupack Area High School. She was a manager at several area grocery stores, including Dutch's Market in Newfoundland and, most recently, Weis Market in Hamlin.



Vicki was very creative, spending hours knitting blankets for family members and hats for newborns. She also spent countless hours completing complicated cross-stitch pictures that she gave to family members. She was an avid reader, making weekly trips to the library with her mom. She would never miss a birthday celebration, graduation, wedding or any other family gathering, even as her body began to fail. She especially loved her nieces and nephews, and would do anything for them. Vicki also played a vital role in the care of her mom and dad in recent years, making weekly trips wherever they needed to go. Vicki was a truly kind soul who would do anything to help anyone.



In addition to her mother, Vicki is survived by her siblings, Cathy Davis, Newfoundland; Kim Phillips and husband, Norm, Montgomery; Denise Burdge, Mount Pocono; Jim Lee and wife, Sharon, Milton, Del.; and Lori Christopher and wife, Ruth Swenson, Newfoundland; and her stepchildren, Jody Schneider and wife, Tammy; Pastor Bill Schneider and wife, Amy; and Kim Schmidt and husband, Ben. Additionally she is survived by her nieces and nephews, George and Kellie Davis, Lisa Lee, Katie Fischer, Dan Lee, Shannon Shorter, Jessica Elhatw, Eliyah Johnson, Maya Elhatw, Connor, Kaitlin and Cameron Lee, Luke and Kit Swenson and Natalie Christopher; her grandchildren, Jody Schneider Jr. and wife, Katie; Courtney Schneider, Harlie Schneider, Grace, Faith and Hope Schneider, and Dustin and Loni Schneider; and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Samson. She is also survived by her loving aunts and caregivers, Gerre Haussler, Greentown; Barbara Amorine and husband, Dorrance, Moscow; as well as uncle, Rudy Brodowsky and wife, Shirley; and aunt, Sue Rigby and husband, Ron; and many cousins. Vicki was preceded in death by her dad, Bill Lee Sr.; stepdad, John Manhart; brother, Bill Lee Jr.; brother-in-law, George Davis; and nephew, Chris Lee.



The family would like to thank the caring CCU staff at Regional Hospital of Scranton for their efforts to make Vicki comfortable in her last hours.



The funeral service will be Saturday, July 20, at 11 a.m. at the Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home, 201 Route 191, LaAnna, Cresco, with visitation from 9:30 to the time of the service. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family.

Published in Scranton Times on July 18, 2019