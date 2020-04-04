|
Victor B. Slamas, 61, of Vandling, died Wednesday at home.
Born Sept. 12, 1958, in Carbondale, he was a son of the late Victor D. and Marian Sotak Slamas.
Victor was an Airborne Ranger veteran in the United States Army. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He had a very special and unconditional love for animals, especially his dog, Mitzy; and cat, Bud.
Surviving are four sisters, Karen A. Hartt and husband, Jerome, Lakeview; Marie Hornbeck and husband, Allan, Forest City; Sharon Kotowski and husband, Paul, Forest City; and Mary Elizabeth Peters, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Marlene Price; and a special nephew, Michael Novak.
He was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel T. Slamas.
With respect to the current pandemic, viewing and funeral services are private. Arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.
Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020