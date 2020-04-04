Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home
513 Main Street
Forest City, PA 18421
(570) 785-3153
Resources
More Obituaries for Victor Slamas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victor B. Slamas


1958 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victor B. Slamas Obituary
Victor B. Slamas, 61, of Vandling, died Wednesday at home.

Born Sept. 12, 1958, in Carbondale, he was a son of the late Victor D. and Marian Sotak Slamas.

Victor was an Airborne Ranger veteran in the United States Army. His hobbies included hunting and fishing. He had a very special and unconditional love for animals, especially his dog, Mitzy; and cat, Bud.

Surviving are four sisters, Karen A. Hartt and husband, Jerome, Lakeview; Marie Hornbeck and husband, Allan, Forest City; Sharon Kotowski and husband, Paul, Forest City; and Mary Elizabeth Peters, Clarks Summit; several nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; a special cousin, Marlene Price; and a special nephew, Michael Novak.

He was also preceded in death by a brother, Daniel T. Slamas.

With respect to the current pandemic, viewing and funeral services are private. Arrangements are through the Kevin M. Lesjack Funeral Home, 513 Main St., Forest City, www.lesjackfuneralhome.com.

logo

Published in Scranton Times on Apr. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victor's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -