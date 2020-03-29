|
|
Victor Bobrzyk passed away peacefully on March 25 in Scranton, Pa. Born Dec. 17, 1938, in Wilchy, Poland, Victor was the son of Leopold and Franciszka Bobrzyk.
Victor immigrated to the United States in 1970 under the sponsorship of the Lutheran Church in Scranton. He was employed at Fruehauf Trailer Corp. in Dunmore, Pa., until his retirement in 2002.
He is survived by his wife, Irena Bobrzyk, Scranton, Pa., and two stepdaughters; sister, Aniela Baszton, Poland, and two nephews; and a brother, Heronim Bobrzyk, Poland.
Victor was preceded in death by first wife, Wanda Patora Bobrzyk.
Victor was an avid collector, especially of books. He was proud of his Polish heritage and shared his love and knowledge whenever he had the chance.
His wife would like to extend a special thanks to the nurses and staff at Dunmore Health Care Center as well as the doctors, nurses and staff at Geisinger Community Medical Center.
Private services were conducted at the convenience of the family: "Spoczywaj w pokoju."
Arrangements by Duffy & Snowdon Funeral Homes of Moscow and Scranton, Pa.
For online condolences, please visit the funeral home website.
Published in Scranton Times on Mar. 29, 2020